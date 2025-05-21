Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man Utd and Eintracht Frankfurt target available for just €20m this summer

Dinamo Zagreb’s talented midfielder Martin Baturina is expected to leave the Croatian side this summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that ‘Baturina is expected to leave Dinamo Zagreb this summer’ and he claims that he is available for around €20-€25 million.

Romano claims that German club Eintracht Frankfurt have already made contact over a potential move in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Croatian star has caught the eye of several top European clubs after impressive performances both domestically and internationally.

His versatility in midfield, combined with his playmaking skills, has made him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their squads.

Ontheminute.com understands that with Manchester United and Aston Villa have long kept an eye on the midfielder, while Newcastle United have also been reported to have shown interest in the highly-rated midfielder.