Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Frankfurt join chase for Man Utd target

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly joined the chase for 16-year-old striker Chido Obi-Martin.

The Athletic reported yesterday that Obi-Martin has visited Manchester United’s Carrington training facilities, with early-stage discussions already underway.

Arsenal had made a competitive offer to retain the young talent, but Chido Obi-Martin chose to explore new opportunities.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported this morning Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, Monaco and Frankfurt have also made contact with the player regarding a move.

The youngster who joined Arsenal from Danish club KB in 2022 has shown impressive form at the youth level.

