Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Frankfurt join chase for Man Utd target

Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly joined the chase for 16-year-old striker Chido Obi-Martin.

The Athletic reported yesterday that Obi-Martin has visited Manchester United’s Carrington training facilities, with early-stage discussions already underway.

Arsenal had made a competitive offer to retain the young talent, but Chido Obi-Martin chose to explore new opportunities.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported this morning Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, Monaco and Frankfurt have also made contact with the player regarding a move.

The youngster who joined Arsenal from Danish club KB in 2022 has shown impressive form at the youth level.