Newcastle make Wolves star top summer transfer target

Newcastle United have reportedly made Wolves star Matheus Cunha their top summer transfer target.

The Daily Mail reports that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe believes Cunha would be a perfect fit to help take his side to the next level.

Cunha has impressed for Wolves this season, scoring 13 league goals despite of the club’s struggles in the Premier League.

Earlier this week former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann warned interested clubs over signing Cunha this summer.

The Brazilian star recently signed a new long-term contract at the club until 2029.

The highly-rated forward has been strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Aston Villa and Napoli are also reportedly all ‘admirers’ of the Wolves star.