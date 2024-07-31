Newcastle, Man Utd and Liverpool target posts farewell message

France international Adrien Rabiot has posted a farewell message on Instagram to his Juventus followers.

The 29-year-old has decided to leave Juventus following his contract expiry at the end of June.

Adrien Rabiot joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and made 212 appearances for the Italian side.

Rabiot’s Instagram post says: “After 5 seasons at Juventus, 5 years in Turin, I want to say goodbye and thank you.

“All of you who have been there for me. The club and all its staff. And you fans, always close and very affectionate!”

Reports have suggested that Rabiot is set for talks with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United over his future.