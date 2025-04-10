Pundit urges Ipswich Town star to join Aston Villa or Man Utd

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Aston Villa and Manchester United would be best-suited for Ipswich Town star Liam Delap to join.

Reports have suggested that Delap could now be available for just £30 million due to a relegation release clause, despite his impressive form for Ipswich Town this season.

Manchester United have earlier in April been reported to be favorites to sign Liam Delap this summer.

Merson told Sky Sports News: “He’s a talent and £30m is not a lot of money for a player of his age. He’s got to pick the right club to go to.

“He plays with a lot of grass in front of him at Ipswich, where teams have a go so he can make good runs.

“He’s got to weigh it up where he goes. I’ve seen people like (Romelu) Lukaku come to Chelsea, and teams stick 10 behind the ball, and they haven’t got that guile. I don’t know if he’s got that one-two, flicking it around the corner, going again – he’s got to pick the right team for him.

“He needs to sit down with his agent and his dad [ex-Stoke midfielder Rory Delap], who knows his football after playing at the top level, and think about where’s the best place for him. It’s not always about the money, it’ll be about what team suits him for the way he plays and the chances he gets.

“For me, the team that ticks the boxes are AstonVilla. They have a big pitch, they play on the counter-attack, so teams come and have a go at Aston Villa.

“I just think with the bigger clubs, like Chelsea, Arsenaland Manchester City – they stick 10 behind the ball.

“I think ManUtd would be a brilliant fit for him.”

Reports have also suggested that Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the highly-rated striker.

Delap has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa.