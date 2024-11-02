Sporting CP star refuses to rule out Man Utd move

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has commented on a potential move to Manchester United in the near future.

Ruben Amorim was confirmed as the new Manchester United manager on Friday and will join the club as the new head coach on November 11th.

Reports have suggested that several players could follow Amorim to Manchester United, with one of them being Swedish striker Gyokeres.

“Going with Amorim to Manchester United? I don’t know,” he said after Sporting’s 5-1 win against Estrela.

“I’m here. As you can see, I enjoy it at Sporting.

“It’s nothing I really think about. I’m sad about him (Amorim) leaving. We wish him all the best.”

Sporting CP youngster Ousmane Diomande has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

United are also reportedly keeping tabs on 17-year-old Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda.