Spurs boss quiet on talks with Bayern for Man Utd, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Arsenal target

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was quiet on talks over a move for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, after the Europa League clash with Elfsborg last night.

Reports have suggested that Spurs have agreed terms with Bayern Munich over a deal to bring Tel to London in the 2025 January transfer window.

“I can’t tell you anything about (Mathys) Tel,” Postecoglou said.

“Like I said, I’ve kind of been focusing on getting the team prepared tonight. Other people are working in the background.

“As I said all along, I’m allowing them to get on with it and when and if there’s any news, I’m sure they’ll find out.”

But Spurs face strong competition in the race to complete the signing of Mathys Tel in January.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Arsenal have also been strongly linked with the youngster in recent days, as well as French side Marseille.

The 19-year-old has previously stated that he would want to stay at the club and fight to become a regular in the starting line-up.

But Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that the young forward now wants to leave the club.

“We spoke in December, and Mathys said he wanted to assert himself,” Eberl told Sky in Germany.

“Now he has said he would like to leave. Now we have to think about whether we will do it and what we will do.”