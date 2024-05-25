Young claims Newcastle and Man Utd target should start for England

Everton winger Ashley Young believes teammate Jarrad Branthwaite is ready to start for England at Euro 2024.

The 21-year-old defender has been Everton’s standout performer this season, delivering impressive displays in the heart of the Toffees’ defense.

Branthwaite’s stellar performances have caught the attention of Premier League giants and secured him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for the Euros.

Young is confident that Jarrad Branthwaite has earned his place in the Three Lions squad and would excel as a starter in Germany next month.

“I’m over the moon for him because I know what he’s brought to our team. Not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well,” Young told talkSPORT.

“He’s literally playing above his years. He’s so confident, he’s comfortable playing football and I’m delighted for him that he’s been included in the squad.

“For me, he could start [for England]… definitely. I’d be confident enough to say, start him. If he’s going to be called upon he’d fit straight in there. He doesn’t take any prisoners, he wants to play football.

“He can tackle, he can head it and come up with a goal as well. He’s got all the attributes to be a great centre-half for many years.”

Branthwaite has been linked with Newcastle, Manchester United and Tottenham, as Everton have set an £80 million price tag on the highly-rated defender.