Arsenal and Liverpool in pole position to land Real Madrid, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Man Utd target

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen this summer.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that the two clubs are ‘currently in pole position for Huijsen’ and that ‘a decision is expected soon’.

Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen. Photo by Shutterstock.

The latest transfer odds, has suggested Real Madrid are the favourites to sign the highly-rated defender at 2.75, while Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle were next on the list over Dean Huijsen transfer odds.

Plettenberg claims that a move to Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich ‘appears unlikely at this stage’, as the club would need to sell players before being able to make a move for Huijsen.

Huijsen has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Spanish defender has a £50 million release clause in his contract and is expected to leave Bournemouth this summer.

Previous reports have also linked Huijsen with a number of top clubs across Europe, including the likes of Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea have also been reported to be making checks on the former Juventus defender.