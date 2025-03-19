Aston Villa lead race to sign Man Utd, Newcastle, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Nottingham target

Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race to sign Olympiakos wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas in the summer transfer window.

CaughtOffside reports that Villa are keen to sign the Greek teenager this summer and are leading the race to land the 17-year-old.

Villa face strong competition with the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea showing an interest in the youngster.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus were strongly linked with the youngster ahead of the January transfer window.

Charalampos Kostoulas has been praised for his technical skills and composure on the ball, drawing comparisons to elite midfielders.

Ontheminute.com reported in December that Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest had joined the race to sign the midfielder as well.

Evangelos Marinakis is the owner of both Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos and could have an important role in deciding the future of the youngster.