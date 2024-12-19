Aston Villa, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG and Dortmund target comments on exit talk

Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz has commented on talk linking him with a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have previously been reported to be interested in the Juventus talent .

Reports earlier this week suggested that Aston Villa were ready to include midfielder Emi Buendia in a move for Yildiz.

Juventus are reportedly looking for around €80 million if they are to consider selling the winger.

The 19-year-old has become a regular starter at Juventus under new boss Thiago Motta and the winger insists he is happy at the club and has no plans to leave.

“I’m happy at Juventus,” Yildiz declared.

“Next year? I see myself here to fight for more titles as Juventus player.”

The Turkey international’s contract at Juventus is due to expire in the summer of 2029 and it is expected that the Italian side are keen to keep him at the club.

Kenan Yildiz joined Juventus when his contract with Bayern Munich expired in the summer of 2022.