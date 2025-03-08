Exclusive: Arsenal keeping tabs on Valencia centre back

Arsenal are the latest club to be keeping an eye on Valencia’s young centre-back Cristhian Mosquera ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Arsenal have watched the centre-back several times this season and the youngster has impressed for Valencia.

But the Gunners are not the only club to show an interest in the talented defender.

Last month Ontheminute.com reported on the interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United, who have both had scouts watching the youngster.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also keeping an eye on the defender ahead of a potential move in the summer, with Valencia looking for around £25-30million for the 20-year-old.

Cristhian Mosquera has just over a year left on his contract at Valencia.

Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Inter Milan have also been scouting Mosquera several times this season.