Exclusive: Chelsea tracking Valencia centre-back but face competition from Premier League rivals

Chelsea are the latest club to be keeping an eye on highly-rated Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mosquera has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe in recent months after having impressed for Valencia.

Ontheminute.com understands that Chelsea are now also keeping an close eye on the centre-back and are looking at options to bring in the youngster in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Cristhian Mosquera has just over a year left on his contract at Valencia, but there have been talks over an renewal.

Back in February Ontheminute.com reported on the interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United, who have both had scouts watching the youngster.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also keeping an eye on the defender ahead of a potential move in the summer, with Valencia looking for around £25-30million for the 20-year-old.

Arsenal have also been mentioned as one of the clubs who have watched the centre-back several times this season.