Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Man Utd, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton and Liverpool in race for £38m wonderkid

Nottingham Forest are the latest club to show an interest in signing FC Porto wonderkid Rodrigo Mora this summer.

The 17-year-old has played 16 league games, scored five goals and provided three assists, after breaking into the FC Porto first team this season.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest have been tracking the youngster this season and are considering making a move in the summer.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo has previously claimed that the young midfielder’s release clause stands at £38 million.

FC Porto are keen for the youngster to sign his first professional contract once he turns 18 in May, according to the report.

Brighton and Liverpool were linked with the youngster in February and remain interested in the midfielder.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa have previously also been linked with a move for Mora.

Mora has impressed scouts from top clubs across Europe in recent weeks, and has also been linked with Real Madrid and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.