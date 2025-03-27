Man Utd ‘open talks’ for Aston Villa, Newcastle, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Nottingham target

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Olympiakos over a move for youngster Charalampos Kostoulas.

The Sun reports that United are leading the race to sign the youngster and have made initial contact over a summer move.

The 17-year-old is under contract until June 2030 and reports suggests that Olympiakos are reluctant to lose the youngster in the summer.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus were strongly linked with the youngster ahead of the January transfer window.

Charalampos Kostoulas has been praised for his technical skills and composure on the ball, drawing comparisons to elite midfielders.

Ontheminute.com reported in December that Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest had joined the race to sign the midfielder as well.

Evangelos Marinakis is the owner of both Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos and could have an important role in deciding the future of the youngster.