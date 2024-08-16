Man Utd target left out of squad for opening game

Paris Saint-Germain have left Manchester United target Manuel Ugarte out of their squad for their opening Ligue 1 game.

Ugarte is keen on a move to Manchester United and is desperate to force through a move before the 2024 summer transfer window closes.

Manuel Ugarte has agreed personal terms with United and the two clubs have been in contact trying to negotiate a deal.

Reports have suggested that PSG are ready to reduce their asking price for Ugarte in order to get a deal done.

United have been linked with a number of midfielders in recent weeks, including the likes of Wolves star Joao Gomes, Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge and Uruguayan ace Manuel Ugarte.