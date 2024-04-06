Murphy: Spurs star has been Premier League signing of the season

Danny Murphy believes Tottenham ace Micky Van de Ven has been Premier League signing of the season.

The talkSPORT pundit made the comment when discussing who is the best signing of the season with fellow pundit Darren Bent.

The discussion led them to state that Cole Palmer was a better signing than Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister, but they were both behind Tottenham’s Micky Van de Ven.

– Premier League 2023/24 summer transfers: All the completed deals

– Premier League 2024 January transfer window: All the completed deals

“It depends on whether you are looking at value for money, impact, I mean the biggest impact for me as a signing is Van de Ven,” said Murphy on talkSPORT.

“He has had the biggest impact. He is the one player at Tottenham where you think, ‘Oh my god, you don’t want him injured’.

“Everyone else they can cover. But I would have Cole Palmer second. [Alexis] Mac Allister maybe third.

“Because you have walked into a huge club who are struggling as a young player, and all the other young players haven’t shone like him, and scored 16 goals and got eight assists.

“I love him, he has got years ahead of him being a superstar. He is Chelsea’s best player, already. Easily. No one close. “As long as they progress and become more competitive over the next year or two, you see him staying there because he has now become the main man. He is only going to get better by playing every week.”