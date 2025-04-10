Newcastle, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd target refuses to rule out Real Madrid move

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has refused to rule out leaving the Premier League club to join Real Madrid in the future.

The 19-year-old Spain centre-back even confirmed that the has a release clause in his contract with Bournemouth.

Huijsen said in an excerpt of an interview with El Chiringuito TV, when asked about a potential switch to Real Madrid: “I don’t know, we’ll see. It’s a big team. Every player wants to play in the maximum (level) possible.”

“I have a contract until 2030, (but) I do have a (release) clause,” he added.

The 19-year-old has previously been reported to have a £50 million release clause in his contract at Bournemouth.

Huijsen also took time in the interview to heap praise on Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“I think he is a very good coach,” he said. “He’s not at Madrid for nothing. He has his merit.”

The defender has impressed for Bournemouth in the Premier League since joining the club from Juventus in a £12.6 million deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Reports last month suggested that Newcastle United have Huijsen on the top of their list of targets for the summer transfer window.

Previous reports have also linked Huijsen with a number of top clubs across Europe, including the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea have also been reported to be making checks on the former Juventus defender.