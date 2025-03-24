Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Spurs, Man Utd, West Ham and Barcelona target comments on potential summer move

Lille striker Jonathan David
Lille striker Jonathan David. Photo by Shutterstock.

Lille striker Jonathan David has revealed that he prepares to make a decision on his future this summer.

The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer when his contract with French side Lille expires at the end of the season.

“Obviously, with this summer going on, I’m not sure if I am staying or going,” David told CBS Sports.

“But if I do end up going, I have to push myself at the very highest level, and after that, when you play for a big club, your position is never guaranteed. You need to fight.

“I’m never guaranteed, wherever I go, to start. In every game I have to perform and I’m willing to fight.

“Obviously, I know it is a big year and a big decision. I’ll make a wise decision.”

Reports earlier this month suggested that Barcelona were in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the highly-rated striker.

There has also been talk that Newcastle were considering making a move to bring in David, as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who is expected to leave the club when his contract expires.

David has also been linked with a number of Newcastle’s rivals, including the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

