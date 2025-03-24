Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Spurs, Man Utd, West Ham and Barcelona target comments on potential summer move

Lille striker Jonathan David has revealed that he prepares to make a decision on his future this summer.

The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer when his contract with French side Lille expires at the end of the season.

“Obviously, with this summer going on, I’m not sure if I am staying or going,” David told CBS Sports.

“But if I do end up going, I have to push myself at the very highest level, and after that, when you play for a big club, your position is never guaranteed. You need to fight.

“I’m never guaranteed, wherever I go, to start. In every game I have to perform and I’m willing to fight.

“Obviously, I know it is a big year and a big decision. I’ll make a wise decision.”

Reports earlier this month suggested that Barcelona were in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the highly-rated striker.

There has also been talk that Newcastle were considering making a move to bring in David, as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who is expected to leave the club when his contract expires.

David has also been linked with a number of Newcastle’s rivals, including the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.