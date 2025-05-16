Newcastle line up move for Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest target

Newcastle United are plotting a double swoop for Borussia Dortmund stars Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Gregor Kobel as part of their summer recruitment drive.

The Magpies are looking to strengthen both their goalkeeping options and attacking depth. Kobel, 27, has impressed Newcastle scouts with his consistent performances, including clean sheets against them in the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Photo by Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Bynoe-Gittens has emerged as a top target out wide. The 20-year-old winger has bagged 12 goals this season and is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are carefully considering alternatives with Burnley’s James Trafford priced at £30 million.

Dortmund’s uncertain European qualification status could open the door for a deal in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Manchester United were strongly linked with a move for Gittens in the January transfer window.

Reports in January also suggested that Bayern Munich were preparing a summer move for the 20-year-old winger.

Gittens joined Dortmund from Manchester City’s academy setup in 2020 and made his debut for the German side in April 2022.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have previously been linked with Gittens.