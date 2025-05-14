Real Madrid trigger £50m release clause for Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Man Utd target

Real Madrid have informed Bournemouth that they will trigger the £50 million release clause in Dean Huijsen’s contract.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that talks are ongoing between Real Madrid and Huijsen’s representatives over contract terms.

The Spanish defender is reportedly keen on a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Football journalist Ben Jacobs has stated on X that Real Madrid’s move for Huijsen is ‘driven by Xabi Alonso, who is taking over as Real Madrid coach.

Previous reports have also linked Huijsen with a number of top clubs across Europe, including the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea have also been reported to be making checks on the former Juventus defender.