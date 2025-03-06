Saints boss insists Man Utd, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Chelsea target must decide on future at the end of season

Southampton manager Ivan Juric says Tyler Dibling must decide on his future at the end of the season.

The teenage winger has impressed for Southampton this season and has been linked with a number of Premier League rivals.

Juric insists the youngster must decide if he wants to stay or move on from Southampton in the summer.

“Dibling is a great talent,” said Juric. “We will see in the final when everything is finished what is best for him and he will decide of course.”

Asked if he thinks the youngster will be at the club next season, Juric said: “I don’t know.”

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the latest clubs to reportedly join the race to sign the youngster.

The 18-year-old has also been strongly linked with a move to RB Leipzig, with the German club reportedly ready to do ‘everything possible’ to sign the youngster.

Dibling is regarded as one of the most talented young wingers in the Premier League.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Dibling, with a move from any of them more likely in the summer transfer window.

Reports have previously stated that Southampton want at least £55 million for the highly-rated midfielder.

The 18-year-old’s current contract at Southampton is due to expire in 2027.