Southampton set shocking £100m price tag on Man Utd, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Spurs and West Ham target

Southampton are reportedly set to demand a massive fee of over £100 million for youngster Tyler Dibling.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Saints will demand a higher fee than the £100 million paid by Manchester City for Jack Grealish in 2021, for the youngsters who is expected to be one of the most sought-after youngster in the summer transfer window.

Southampton are set for relegation to the Championship and Dibling is expected to leave, but the club’s asking price is expected to frustrate clubs interested in signing the youngster.

Reports last week suggested that Manchester United had ‘opened talks’ to sign Dibling for a fee of around £30-35 million, but that now seems very unlikely.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Dibling, with a move from any of them more likely in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also recently reportedly joined the race to sign the youngster.

Dibling has also been strongly linked with a move to RB Leipzig, with the German club reportedly ready to do ‘everything possible’ to sign the youngster.

Dibling is regarded as one of the most talented young wingers in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old’s current contract at Southampton is due to expire in 2027.