Spurs boss reveals progress on new January signings

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has commented on their activity in the last few days of the transfer window.

Spurs have been struggling with massive injury problems this season and Postecoglou confirms the club is exploring options in the 2025 January transfer window.

“Right now, there’s nothing imminent but that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities being explored,” said Postecoglou.

“Traditionally, the last few days of any window tend to be pretty frenetic. I expect us to be involved in that.

“Does that mean anything will get concluded? I can’t commit to that.

“I’m a bit of a distance from it but the information and dialogue I have is that we are exploring all opportunities to bring some help in for the players.”

Spurs have been linked with a number of players in recent days, including Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling and Wolves’ Brazillian star Matheus Cunha.