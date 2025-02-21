West Ham revive interest for Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Spurs, Man Utd and Barcelona target

West Ham are reportedly considering making a move to sign Lille striker Jonathan David on a free transfer this summer.

The Guardian reports that West Ham boss Graham Potter ‘has identified’ the Canada international as a ‘top target’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer when his contract with French side Lille expires at the end of the season.

Jonathan David has already scored 20 goals for Lille this season and the Hammers considered making a move for the striker last summer as well.

Reports earlier this month suggested that Barcelona were in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the highly-rated striker.

There has also been talk that Newcastle were considering making a move to bring in David, as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who is expected to leave the club when his contract expires.

David has also been linked with a number of Newcastle’s rivals, including the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.