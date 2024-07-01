Bologna hints at Premier League move for Calafiori

Bologna’s technical director Giovanni Sartori has hinted that Riccardo Calafiori could move to the Premier League.

Calafiori has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus and Real Madrid in recent weeks.

Sartori talked about Calafiori’s situation during the Gran Gala for the opening of the 2024 summer transfer market in Rimini.

Giovanni Sartori said: “We signed him 12 months ago so we’ll see what happens in the market but in our heads there is the will to keep him.

“We will try to keep him but if important offers arrive we will have to take them into consideration.

“I don’t think he will go to Juventus, he will probably go to a different market.”