Turkish giants Besiktas have confirmed the signing of free agent Ryan Babel.
England midfielder Jack Wilshere has demanded to leave Arsenal during crunch talks with manager Arsene Wenger.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is yet to decide whether to send youngster Sheyi Ojo out on loan this season.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is ready to sell Brazilian midfielder Oscar to Inter Milan for around £30million.
Danish goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has left Premier League side West Bromwich Albion today.
Paris St Germain have completed the signing of former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa.
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of goalkeeper Steve Mandanda from French outfit Marseille.
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Matt Ritchie from Bournemouth.
Brazilian star Neymar has signed a new long-term contract with Spanish giants Barcelona.
Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a club record deal for France midfielder Paul Pogba.